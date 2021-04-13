Grand pauses use of Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Following suit with other health agencies, Grand County Public Health will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after concerns about blood clotting arose on Tuesday.

Public health’s medical director Dr. Darcy Selenke told the Board of Grand County Commissioners on Tuesday that the local agency would stop use of the vaccine for at least two days.

The move comes after the Colorado Department of Health and Environment paused use of the vaccine and federal agencies announced they would be evaluating data regarding side effects from the vaccine.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported six women experienced a rare blood clotting disorder. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are looking into whether the six cases are directly linked to the vaccine or if underlying medical issues were a factor.

Grand will be using the Moderna vaccine for clinics on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Grand County Public Health added that residents who have already received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine “should have very little concern,” since the reported problems are so rare.

Public health was planning to give Johnson & Johnson vaccines as one of the options at its mass vaccination clinic from April 17-18 at Middle Park High School, but is now working to replace those vaccines with Moderna or Pfizer options.

“We have plans in place to offer a second mass clinic to provide second doses as close to the recommended intervals between the first and second doses of vaccine as possible,” Health Director Abbie Baker said. “We will provide those dates as soon as we have them confirmed.”

Individuals who have already registered for the clinic but would like to wait for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, can email public health at liaison@co.grand.co.us or call 970-725-3803 to cancel or reschedule.