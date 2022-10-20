Grand Quilters to help dedicate 13th Habitat House on Oct. 21

Habitat for Humanity will dedicate its 13th house in Grand County on Oct. 21.

Martin J. Smith/Courtesy photo

Habitat for Humanity will dedicate its 13th house in Grand County with a benediction, or blessing, and lunch at noon this Friday, Oct. 21, — with a major assist from the Grand Quilters.

“The Quilt Presentation is one of the most joyful aspects of this whole process, where the local quilters present each member of the latest Habitat family with a custom-made quilt to commemorate their new home,” said Martin J. Smith, the board president for Habitat for Humanity of Grand County. “It underscores our sincere belief that we’re not just building houses, but communities.”

Each member of the new homeowner’s family is presented with a hand-made quilt stitched by local quilters as a welcome gift and celebration of their new home.

“We’ve done this for many Habitat houses in Grand County,” said Grand Quilters spokesperson Betsy deVries, of Fraser. “We work together as a team to create these custom quilts for each member of the family, and it’s a privilege to present them to the new homeowners.”

Habitat volunteers began building House No. 13 in 2019, but construction was slowed significantly by the COVID-19 lockdown and delays caused by construction fallout from the 2020 East Troublesome Fire.

“This dedication was a long time coming, which will make it extra special for us, Michael Bunker, and his three children,” said Grand County Habitat executive director Lisa Cooper, referring to the home’s new owners. “Michael worked alongside our team to build the house, and it’ll be a joy to see his family enjoying the fruits of his labor.”

Habitat for Humanity of Grand County’s mission is to make homeownership affordable for qualified, hard-working residents of Grand County who are willing to invest their own sweat equity for the opportunity. Habitat homeowners help build their homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

Habitat’s board, volunteers and contractors plan to build at least five homes on adjacent lots at the eastern edge of Hot Sulphur Springs during the next few years. Drivers on U.S. Highway 40 can see those homes rising to the north of the highway. Volunteers are working year-round to complete two new homes by summer 2023. They’re guided by contractor George Davis of Maple Street Builders in Hot Sulphur Springs, and have benefitted from grants awarded by the Grand Foundation, the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, Habitat for Humanity International, the Fraser River Valley Lions Club, and others.

Habitat House No. 14 is well underway, and the affiliate will begin taking applications for House No. 15 in January 2023. Habitat is currently on track to nearly quadruple their normal capacity for homebuilding in 2022-23.

Call 970-887-9138 or visit HabitatGrandCounty.org for more information on how to become a homeowner through Habitat, donate money or materials, or volunteer.