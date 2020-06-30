Grand reaches 21st case of COVID-19

Grand County sits at 21 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

The case numbers do not include an outbreak at a Granby job site, where three additional cases have been found and one crew member has been hospitalized. These are not included in Grand’s count because the individuals do not have primary residences in Grand County.

County officials say they are monitoring the outbreak, and anyone deemed high risk for the virus has been or will be contacted to quarantine.