Grand Realtors raise funds for Mountain Family Center

Christina Lieder and Alison Behr of Real Estate of Winter Park, left, stand with Grand County Board of Realtors Chairwoman Nicola Dixon and Mountain Family Center's Community Programs Manager Katie Stuvel after being awarded the leg lamp for raising the most money in the annual Shop-Off.

Courtesy Grand County Association of Realtors

The Grand County Association of Realtors raised over $12,000 to fill the Mountain Family Center food pantries in Granby and Kremmling.

The association’s eighth annual Shop-Off fundraiser continued virtually this year with five teams of Realtors competing to raise the most money. This year’s total raised topped the 2020 fundraiser by over $2,000.

The winning team, Christina Lieder and Alison Behr of Real Estate of Winter Park, raised $4,300 in partnership with Camber Brewing in Fraser. Camber Brewing donated 20% of sales and tips to the team after a fundraising night in May.

“We are excited to have raised over $12,000 in 2021 and look forward to holding the Shop-Off in person next year,” said Nicola Dixon, chairwoman of the Grand County Board of Realtors.

Money raised through the Shop-Off goes to groceries, toiletries, pet food and more for the Mountain Family Center.

“We missed the fun and excitement of running around the grocery store in crazy costumes, but the virtual event was a great success,” said Katie Stuvel, community programs manager for Mountain Family Center. “We are so grateful to the Realtors who collected donations and to everyone who generously donated.”