Grand reduces fire restrictions to Stage 1



Grand County Sheriff’s Office

Grand County has moved from Stage 2 to Stage 1 fire restrictions, which means open flames are once again permitted in a number of situations.

All of Grand County’s federal partners, including the Bureau of Land Management’s Kremmling Field Office, the Sulphur Ranger District of Arapaho National Forest and the Routt National Forest, also moved to Stage 1 restrictions.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with federal partners and local fire districts, monitors fire conditions and the necessity of restrictions. Decisions surrounding fire restrictions are based on a matrix used across northwest Colorado.

The sheriff’s recommendation was made to county commissioners after cooperating agencies jointly reviewed the data showing reduced fire risk in the county.

Under Stage 1, open fires are still prohibited outside of developed recreation sites, so dispersed campfires in forested areas are not allowed. However, open fires are allowed in developed campgrounds with permanently constructed fire grates and charcoal grills.

Open fires are also allowed at private residences within permanent or portable outdoor fireplaces. Fireworks are allowed, according to state statute, though they are never allowed on national forest lands.

However, residents and visitors are reminded that a lower fire risk doesn’t mean there’s no risk.

“People will be allowed to have campfires in developed sites, but they still need to make sure they build fires properly, contained within the provided metal or concrete rings, and use large buckets of water to put all the coals out cold,” Arapaho National Forest Fire Management Officer Cody Peel said.

For more on current fire restrictions, go to http://www.BeWildfireReady.org .