Grand reduces number of residents who died with COVID by one

Grand County has not seen any new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last week, and the reported number of deaths with COVID has gone down by one.

Deaths are attributed to the county where the decedent resided. Grand County Public Health Director Abbie Baker explained to commissioners on Tuesday that one death with COVID was removed from Grand’s numbers after she discovered that the individual was not a resident.

If the decedent has a death certificate that lists COIVD-19 as an underlying cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death, it is considered a death due to COVID-19. If the deceased had COVID within 30 days of his or her death and their death certificate does not list COVID as a cause, it is considered a death among cases or a death with COVID.

Grand has seen 10 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began and four with COVID, down from five. Of those 14 people, 12 were not vaccinated, according to Grand County Public Health.

Additionally, Grand has recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, averaging five cases per day. About a quarter of cases in the past two weeks have been in children 18 and younger.

Regional hospital capacity remains low for the Foothills RETAC region, of which Grand is a part. There are only 12 ICU beds available in the region covering Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand and Jefferson counties, down from 16 last week. Also, there are 75 acute care beds available, down from 87 last week.

An estimated 64.1% of eligible residents in Grand County have been fully vaccinated. Learn more about vaccine and testing options at http://www.co.grand.co.us/COVID19 .