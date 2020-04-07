Grand remains at four COVID-19 cases

With over 70 tests for COVID-19 conducted so far in Grand County, the number of positive cases remains at four, with two positive and two probable cases.

As of the evening of April 6, the county had tested 75 individuals with 63 negative results and is waiting on the results of six tests.

The two probable cases are not counted in the number of in-county tests, and none of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

At the state level, the number of cases and hospitalizations continues to grow. Around 5,172 people in Colorado have been positively tested for COVID-19 out of over 26,800 tests.

So far, 994 Coloradoans have needed hospitalization and 150 people in the state have died from the disease.

Grand County Public Health is urging residents to follow Gov. Jared Polis’ recommendation to wear masks outside the house, but noted that N95 masks should still be reserved for medical personnel.