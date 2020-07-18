Grand reports 13 COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks, 2 people hospitalized

Grand County Public Health reported that the county has reached 35 total positive cases among residents, 13 of who have tested positive within the last two weeks.

Of those positives, two people have been hospitalized. Officials said that one person has been released and is recovering at home, while the other remains hospitalized in stable condition.

In the past week, Grand County has seen seven positive test results and another associated case. The county remains in the “High Disease Activity” category for the state.

The county has seen one death associated with COVID-19, which is still under investigation.

On Tuesday, when the county’s case count was at 28, public health officials released the general locations of the cases. That included eight residents in Kremmling, three in Hot Sulphur Springs, nine in Granby, two in Grand Lake, seven in the Tabernash/Fraser area and none in Winter Park, with associated cases all over the county.

In Friday’s update, the county did not provide the towns associated with the seven additional cases.

Public health officials said in the update that case numbers alone do not define the challenge of COVID-19. Other metrics such as sufficient hospital bed capacity, PPE supply, testing capacity, case investigation and contact tracing are also impacted by upward trends.

Officials went on to explain the decision to not report recovered cases because of no good working definition for “recovered,” and the choice to be stricter than federal HIPAA policies about identifying cases because of the county’s rural environment and small number of cases.

However, Grand County Public Health is creating a public dashboard to provide a visual aid to assist with tracking metrics for COVID-19. The dashboard will include the data needed to qualify Grand County for “Protect Your Neighbors,” which is the state’s more relaxed phase of COVID-19 requirements.