Grand schools get $1.4M
Grand County schools will receive over $1.4 million through the federal Secure Rural Schools program this year.
The Secure Rural Schools program gives school districts where national forest takes up a large portion of the property in the area funding to supplement the lower property taxes. The program draws funding from timber receipts and other leasing activities within National Forests.
Grand has historically received high amounts of funding from the program. In 2019, East Grand School District received $1.5 million for safety upgrades to several school buildings, the most money awarded any district in the state that year.
The $1.4 million allocated to Grand County will be divided between its two school districts based on the number of students.
East Grand Superintendent Frank Reeves said the district has already budgeted some of the funding for school upkeep, but emphasized the money will mainly support the district’s goal of increasing pay to be more competitive and keep up with the cost of living.
“We’re really focusing on trying to get salaries and hourly wages at a better rate for where we live,” Reeves said.
The Secure Rural Schools program is authorized to continue distributing funds through 2021, though Rep. Joe Neguse recently introduced bipartisan legislation to authorize the program through 2023.
