Grand sees 6 inches of snow in some areas as storm expected to continue
The winter weather advisory that started Monday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. for parts of Grand County will continue until 5 p.m. Wednesday and bring more snow to the county. Parts of the county received 6 inches of snow overnight.
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network reported 6 inches near Parshall at 7 a.m. Tuesday, while the Winter Park Resort’s mountain report also shows 6 inches overnight. OpenSnow reported 5 inches in the last 24 hours at Granby Ranch and 4 inches at both Devil’s Thumb Ranch and YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch’s Nordic centers.
The community collaborative network also reported 3.3 inches near Tabernash, 2.5 inches 10 miles northwest of Kremmling and 4.5 near Lake Granby on Tuesday morning.
OpenSnow predicts 9 more inches will fall on Granby Ranch and 5 more inches at Winter Park between Tuesday and Thursday morning.
