Grand sees cozy temps compared to Front Range

As the Front Range and Eastern Plains face frigid temperatures this weekend, the mountains have become an unlikely place to warm up.

While places like Denver and Fort Collins saw single digit highs Saturday, Grand saw temperatures in the low 30s. In a Tweet, NWS Boulder pointed out Saturday afternoon that even Berthoud Pass was about 10 degrees warmer than all of the urban corridor and Eastern Plains.

Want to avoid the frigid temperatures? Go hike a 14er! Berthoud Pass and Copper Mountain are warmer than all of the urban corridor and eastern plains! Of course, we are kidding. The easiest way to avoid the cold is to stay home under an excessive amount of blankets. #COwx pic.twitter.com/KzPhX6MXDh — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 13, 2021

Kari Bowen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, explained that the shallow cold air mass causing the dip in temperatures is dense. That density means that the cold air isn’t making it up over the topography and elevation into the mountains.

Instead, Bowen said that the cold air is getting trapped over the plains while it stays warmer higher up due to the inversion.

Even with the slightly warmer temperatures, Grand County is under a winter weather advisory though 11 a.m. Sunday. In higher elevations, snow could total 4-9 inches. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions.