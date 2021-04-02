Grand sets goal to vaccinate 10,000 residents with all adults now eligible

Grand County Public Health has a goal to vaccinate approximately 10,000 residents. The county is one-third of the way there.

Grand County Public Health

Grand County Public Health wants the community to reach herd immunity from COVID-19 and has determined that doing so means vaccinating 10,000 residents.

For herd immunity to be reached in the county, approximately 80% or 10,000 eligible residents must be fully vaccinated, according to GCPH. As of Tuesday, 7,775 vaccines had been given in Grand including first and second doses.

The health department will be tracking the county’s progress at http://www.co.grand.co.us/RoadTo10K . According to the website, Grand County is one-third of the way to reaching its goal.

The announcement comes the same day that Colorado opened vaccines to most of the population. Individuals 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine, while everyone over 18 can get the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

All primary care providers in the county are now administering vaccines.

Fraser Medical, Byers Peak Family Medicine, Grand County Public Health, Middle Park Health, Denver Health and City Market are offering the Moderna vaccine, while Safeway is administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Grand County has not yet received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though officials said they are hoping to receive it within the next month.

The health department is also working with the state to organize one or more vaccine drives to administer 1,000 shots per day, ideally with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More details on that will be forthcoming.

The public health website, http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine , now has a list of all vaccine offerings in the county with links to sign up.