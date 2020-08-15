Grand still under air quality alert due to wildfires
Grand County remains under an air quality alert as wildfires burn in and around the area.
Smoke will gradually diminish Saturday morning as atmospheric mixing increases, according to the National Weather Service. The slowest improvement will be in valley locations.
By Saturday afternoon, the wind at the fires will be at a west to northwest direction. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy smoke for areas to the east and southeast of both the Williams Fork wildfire in Grand and the Cameron Peak wildfire to the north.
Forecasters say the smoke will drain into lower lying areas surrounding both fires by Saturday evening. This will bring longer duration, heavy smoke through early Sunday morning.
Heavy overnight smoke from the Williams Fork fire will impact locations along County Road 3 and Williams Fork.
If smoke is thick in your neighborhood, you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young and the elderly. Consider limited outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present.
Public health recommends relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles, the smoke has reached unhealthy levels.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User