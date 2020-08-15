Grand still under air quality alert due to wildfires

Heavy smoke from the Williams Fork Fire overshadows the Grand Elk Golf Course on Friday in Granby. Grand County remains under an air quality alert through at least Sunday.

Courtesy Julianne Eichler

Grand County remains under an air quality alert as wildfires burn in and around the area.

Smoke will gradually diminish Saturday morning as atmospheric mixing increases, according to the National Weather Service. The slowest improvement will be in valley locations.

By Saturday afternoon, the wind at the fires will be at a west to northwest direction. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy smoke for areas to the east and southeast of both the Williams Fork wildfire in Grand and the Cameron Peak wildfire to the north.

Forecasters say the smoke will drain into lower lying areas surrounding both fires by Saturday evening. This will bring longer duration, heavy smoke through early Sunday morning.

Heavy overnight smoke from the Williams Fork fire will impact locations along County Road 3 and Williams Fork.

If smoke is thick in your neighborhood, you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young and the elderly. Consider limited outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present.

Public health recommends relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles, the smoke has reached unhealthy levels.