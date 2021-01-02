Grand to ease some COVID restrictions Monday





Some of Grand County’s COVID-19 restrictions will loosen on Monday as the county moves to full Orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

Most of Grand’s restrictions, with a few exceptions, have been at Orange since in-person dining reopened Dec. 18. Those exceptions included short-term lodging being limited to one household and all indoor events, including private gatherings, requiring approval through Grand County Public Health.

Moving to full Orange means people can gather in groups up to 10 from no more than two households including at short-term lodging. Organized events can have up to 25% capacity, capped at 50 people for indoor events and 75 people for outdoor events as long as distance can be maintained.

Also at Orange, retail can have up to 50% capacity, gyms can have up to 25% capacity or 25 people indoors, and outdoor guided services can have up to 25% capacity or 10 people.

Grand County has seen a downward trend of COVID-19 cases since spiking at Thanksgiving. In the last two weeks, there have been 74 new cases of COVID-19. Three residents are currently hospitalized.

Grand’s case rate — 477 per 100,000 people — is still in level Red, which is anything more than 350 cases per 100,000.

The county is currently preparing for the next phase of vaccinations in Grand.