Grand to enter Stage 2 fire restrictions noon Thursday
Following recommendations from the sheriff, Grand County will be entering Stage 2 fire restrictions at noon Thursday.
The county had been under Stage 1 restrictions for almost a month. Sheriff Brett Schroetlin explained to Grand County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that five of the seven requirements for Stage 2 restrictions had been met.
Conditions including dry, hot and windy weather combined with dry fuel factored into the decision.
Commissioners also brought up concern that firefighting resources might be directed elsewhere right now. Multiple wildfires are burning in Colorado, including the Grizzly Creek Fire that forced the closure of Interstate 70.
At Stage 2, no open fires are allowed at either campgrounds or private residences, including charcoal grills. Smoking is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle or building.
Private use of fireworks is prohibited and chainsaws must have a spark-arresting device to be used. Welding or operating torches with open flame are not allowed.
Fires contained within liquid or gas fueled appliances that can be shut off are still allowed under stage two.
