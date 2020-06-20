Grand to receive $1.3 million from CARES Act
Grand County and its towns are preparing to receive more than $1.3 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.
Before receiving the CARES money, the state has required the county and municipalities to form an intergovernmental agreement for the allocation of funds.
In the agreement, Grand County’s government will receive 52% or $701,882 of the funding while the six municipalities receive the other 48%. The towns’ funding is divided based on population, coronavirus related expenses and reimbursement for donations made toward countywide relief funds.
According to numbers provided to Fraser’s town board, Fraser will be receiving the largest portion of funds at up to 17% or $226,762, due to its sizable donations to coronavirus relief funds.
Winter Park will be receiving up to $136,057, Grand Lake $116,620, Granby $103,663, Kremmling $38,873 and Hot Sulphur Springs $25,916.
Town councils have been looking at the agreement through the week with every municipality expected to approve it. Funds will then be received from the state and must be spent on expenditures related to the coronavirus pandemic.
