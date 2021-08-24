Grand to reduce fire restrictions this week

Grand County will move to Stage 1 fire restrictions on Thursday.

Sheriff Brett Schroetlin explained to county commissioners Tuesday that the fire risk has reduced in the county, making him feel more comfortable with the county going from Stage 2 to Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The extra day helps Grand match up with US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management restrictions, which should also expire in the next couple days, along with giving the county some time to communicate the change.

Schroetlin did say he was a little hesitant to reduce the restrictions because some parts of the county remain quite dry, but he felt that with proper education and enforcement, Stage 1 restrictions would be enough.

According to the most recent US Drought Monitor, the western third of Grand County remains under extreme drought while the easternmost side of the county is not in drought conditions.

Grand has been under Stage 2 restrictions, which prohibit open flames, since June 25. The biggest difference between Stage 2 and Stage 1 restrictions is that fires will be allowed in designated sites and at private residences.

Dispersed fires are still prohibited under Stage 1, as are explosives and the operation of combustion engines without a spark-arresting device.

The Stage 1 restrictions were set for 60 days, though the sheriff could bring back the topic anytime if conditions warrant it. Schroetlin said he felt that the county would likely remain in Stage 1 for the foreseeable future.

Learn more about Grand County fire restrictions at bewildfireready.org .