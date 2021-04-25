Grand to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Grand County Public Health will begin using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine again after a pause was initiated nationally to study potential side effects.

On Friday, public health announced plans in the works to begin distributing the vaccine again soon.

Public health had paused use of the vaccine on April 13 after federal agencies said they would be further researching the vaccine when six people reported blood clots potentially related to the vaccine.

According to ABC News , the Center for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday after finding COVID-19 was more likely to cause blood clots than the vaccine.

The CDC reports that 15 women between 18 and 59 years old experienced blood clots after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, out of an estimated 8 million people who received the vaccine. Three of the 15 women died.

“We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting director of the FDA. “We are confident that this vaccine continues to meet our standards for safety, effectiveness and quality.”

Data for Grand County shows that as of April 13, over 12,200 vaccines have been given to around 43% of 10,000 residents needed to reach herd immunity.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or find more information, go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .