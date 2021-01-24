Grand to see series of snow showers
Starting with snow Sunday evening, the inches are predicted to stack up in Grand County through Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Boulder expects snow to develop in the mountains overnight Sunday with one to three inches possible. However, heavier snowfall is forecast on Monday and Tuesday.
According to OpenSnow.com, Winter Park could see up to nine inches of fresh snow by Wednesday.
Following the snow showers, the NWS predicts a warming and drying trend before a new storm system moves into the area by Saturday.
So far this year, the snowpack is 67% of the average, according to Colorado River Basin SNOTEL data.
