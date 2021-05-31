Grand Tourism board member awarded for byway work

Lindsey Morrow received a 2021 Colorado Byways Award for updating the management plan for the Colorado River Headwaters Byway.

Courtesy

A member of Grand County’s Tourism Board was one of three people recognized across the state for her work preserving Colorado Byways.

The Colorado Scenic and Historic Byways Commission presented Lindsey Morrow, Walt Boulden and Adam Beh awards in a ceremony on May 6.

Morrow, a member of the Grand County Tourism Board, was recognized for leading the Colorado River Headwaters Corridor Management Plan and updating it last year. She completed the update during the coronavirus pandemic and the East Troublesome Fire.

“I am so honored for this award,” Morrow said in an announcement about the award. “It reflects the partnership and help from regional partners, as well as technical assistance from Kelli Helpler.”

The byways commission noted Morrow’s collaborative work was particularly impressive.

Boulden received the award for work on the Southern Mountain Loop Planning and Environmental Linkages study, which provides a plan for the Scenic Highway of Legends Byway between Trinidad and Walsenburg.

Beh was awarded for a conservation project for the “Heart of the Arkansas” on the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway.

“We appreciate the award winners, participants, sponsors, presenters, and volunteers for making the Colorado Byways Symposium 2021 a success,” Colorado Byways Program Manager Lenore Bates said.