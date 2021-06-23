Grand under red flag warning as Muddy Slide Fire burns west of county

With many waking up to haze and ash from Routt’s Muddy Slide Fire, a red flag warning is in effect for much of Grand County.

Muddy Slide is burning roughly 17 miles west of Kremmling. It is currently at 1,025 acres with 0% containment.

The National Weather Service has issued most of Grand a red flag warning from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday due to wind and low relative humidity. Forecasters warn that gusty winds combined with low relative humidity may cause new fire starts to rapidly spread and grow.

Grand is currently under Stage 1 Restrictions, which means open fires are prohibited outside of a developed recreation site as are incendiary devices excluding permissible fireworks. People should be extra cautious with sparks and flames during red flag warnings.

Satellite imagery shows the #MuddySlideFire is still burning hot this evening while other fires in the state have seen fire activity diminish. The infrared data shows temperatures up to 138°C or 280°F. The #MuddySlideFire is the yellow spot south of Steamboat Springs. #COwx pic.twitter.com/73T0m3luMw — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 23, 2021

Satellite imagery from the NWS depicted the heat from the Muddy Slide Fire overnight along with the smoke drifting over much of Grand County to Boulder and northern Denver.

Residents and visitors are reminded to sign up for CodeRED, which issues cellular emergency notifications based on location. Sign up for CodeRED alerts by visiting http://www.gcemergency.com .