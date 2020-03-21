Grand update: County remains at one positive case, adds one ‘probable’ positive

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Grand County reported one positive case of the novel coronavirus with 22 pending tests and eight negative test results.

While the Colorado Department of Public Health has reported three cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Friday, Grand County Public Health said that the number is not wholly accurate.

According to the county, the state reports “probable” cases while the county does not. While county officials confirmed there is one probable case, the third case has “not established a connection to Grand County.” Grand County Public Health said that this would be reconciled Saturday.

The county has completed contact tracing and quarantine measures for the resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19. County officials emphasized that contact tracing involves identifying high-risk individuals that sat in “very close, prolonged contact” with the infected patient.

“While there is no absolute definition of very close, prolonged contact, being in a car with an infected patient for a long period would be considered as such but eating a restaurant with an infected patient would not be deemed very close, prolonged contact,” officials explained in a release.

The Grand Lake Center is open for testing, as are other locations across the county, but all require patients to coordinate with local healthcare providers prior to arrival. If you are experience symptoms, call your primary care physician for an initial health screening and follow their instructions.

For more information related to the COVID-19 outbreak, go to co.grand.co.us/covid19 or covid19.colorado.gov.