Grand update: County remains at one positive case; don’t hoard medications

The latest Grand County update has the number of positive COVID-19 cases holding steady at one with six negative tests and 22 testing pending.

The figures are as of 6 p.m. Thursday and they come from the Grand County COVID-19 Response Team. Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 277 with two deaths.

The county’s incident management team also reports that 33 people from 14 organizations have logged more than 5,800 hours during the local response effort since the team came together. The daily update says the team is expanding its volunteer coordinators, adding deputies for key positions to ensure continuity and recruiting community leaders to assist in operations.

The operations team added that it has established safety protocols for 911 and health care providers, and Human Services has more than 110 volunteers helping distribute food and offer assistance to vulnerable populations.

“Food supplies are safe and abundant, so please do not stockpile goods,” officials said in the Thursday night update. “However, over-the-counter medications are still in critical supply, so please be considerate by purchasing only what you need and leaving products for others in need.”

A couple policy reminders

• The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an updated public health order that now includes the closure of nonessential personal services facilities, horse track and off-track betting facilities statewide. Nonessential personal services includes hair and nail salons, spas, tattoo shops and massage parlors.

• Gov. Jared Polis signed additional executive orders temporarily suspending elective and non-essential surgeries and procedures, thereby preserving important medical equipment. Another order suspended any in-person filings of forms, statements, applications and any other documents with the Secretary of State’s office.

Statement from the team:

“While this can be an emotionally trying time, it is important to stay connected to family and friends using alternative means and to get outside and exercise. Fresh air can do wonders for the body and mind, and physical distance ensures the health and safety of our community. The balance of maintaining physical and emotional health will be crucial in overcoming this situation. Thank you all for your efforts and understanding through these difficult times. Together, #WeAreGrand and together we will get through this.”