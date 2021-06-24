Grand ups fire restrictions to Stage 2

With three major fires burning in Colorado, including one less than 20 miles from Kremmling, Grand County will increase fire restrictions to Stage 2.

On Thursday, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin recommended that county commissioners move to implement Stage 2 Restrictions in the county. He explained that the Muddy Slide Fire in Routt County contributed to the decision as responders struggle to keep up with the demand for resources.

“Everyone’s fighting for the same resources and we’re only in June,” Schroetlin said.

Commissioners unanimously approved the restrictions, which begin 6 a.m. Friday. Under Stage 2, no outdoor fires or campfires of any kind are permitted.

Use of open flame torches and explosives are prohibited, except with a special permit. Firework shows are still allowed as professional displays, though individual towns can choose not to permit them.

Much of northwest Colorado has implemented Stage 2 Restrictions this week as conditions remain hot, dry and windy, encouraging the rapid growth of fires in Routt, Craig and Moffat counties. The Bureau of Land Management and US Forest Service have followed suit with increased restrictions on public lands.

Residents and visitors are reminded to sign up for CodeRED, which issues cellular emergency notifications based on location including for floods and fires. Sign up for CodeRED alerts by visiting http://www.gcemergency.com .