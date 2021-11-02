Grand voters back term limits in early voting totals

Based on early voting totals, Grand County voters are in favor of installing new term limits on most elected county offices.

Grand County commissioners decided to put the question to voters with six individual ballot questions concerning term limits for the Grand County clerk and recorder, sheriff, assessor, coroner, treasurer and surveyor.

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, voters were favoring term limits by wide margins for the county clerk and recorder (62.8%), county treasurer (65.9%), the county assessor (67%), sheriff (61.3%) and county surveyor (59.5%).

Only one question of the six was failing. It concerned term limits for the county coroner with 47.7% of voters in favor and 52.3% opposed.

Currently, only county commissioners are limited to three four-year terms.

If passed, each question would limit the officeholder to three four-year terms beginning on or after Jan. 1. The new term limits cannot go into effect retroactively.