Grand County police blotter, Aug. 31-Sept. 6

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 274 calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, while dispatchers answered 656 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Aug. 31

8:06 a.m. — A bear was reported in a tree on Casa Drive in Granby. Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded.

10:16 a.m. — Search and Rescue helped a 53-year-old woman who injured her leg while biking at Granby Ranch.

4:35 p.m. — The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly throwing cheese slices at other cars on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

5:31 a.m. — A caller at Bighorn Lodge in Grand Lake reported a white Hyundai with its driver’s side door open and contents from the car strewn across the parking lot. Since no windows were broken, it’s believed a bear got into the car.

5:55 p.m. — Deputies responded to a call of a dog bite at Williams Fork Reservoir.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

7:45 a.m. — A red Ford Explorer was partially blocking County Road 5 at US Highway 40. Deputies tagged the vehicle.

7:36 p.m. — The reporting party was bit by a dog at the Aspen Leaf Lodge in Grand Lake while he was taking photos. The party was headed to Middle Park Health and asked to be contacted by animal control.

Thursday, Sept. 3

2:28 p.m. — Animal control responded to a report of a tan and brown pit bull at large in Tabernash.

Friday, Sept. 4

10:27 a.m. — The Kremmling Fire Department responded to a report of a smoldering tree in the Wolford Mountain area and put it out.

3:37 p.m. — Deputies responded to poles in the road on County Road 5 and US Highway 40.

Saturday, Sept. 5

10:25 a.m. — A shots fired complaint was reported on Shadow Mountain Reservoir for a man shooting his rifle from a boat. Deputies responded and, because it’s water fowl hunting season, didn’t find any violations.

10:54 a.m. — A caller asked about OHV use in Grand Lake.

Sunday, Sept. 6

8:24 p.m. — Deputies responded to a loud party complaint on County Road 4691 in Grand Lake.

9:31 p.m. — An illegal propane campfire was reported at Stillwater Campgrounds.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.