Grand’s best golf course is a hole-in-one

A golfer takes a shot at Pole Creek Golf Club, which was voted the best golf course in Grand County this year. The views, including the spectacular fall colors seen here, are a favorite feature of the mountain course.

Pole Creek Golf Club/Courtesy photo

Pole Creek Golf Club finished building its first 18 holes in the summer of 1984. It was named the best new public golf course by Golf Digest that year.

According to Clubhouse Manager Mary Moynihan, Pole Creek is often winning awards and accolades. Located near Tabernash, Pole Creek also won the title of this year’s Best Golf Course in Grand County.

The course built another nine holes in 1999, making it the only golf course with more than 18 holes in Grand County and one of only a few public courses in Colorado with 27 holes. That’s one of the reasons Moynihan thinks it makes the course a favorite to play.

“All three nines are a little bit different so you can play it a lot and not get bored with it,” Moynihan said.

Denis Griffiths designed the 7,107-yard golf course, incorporating existing natural features and five lakes to create a diverse course. The Ranch Nine and Meadow Nine highlight lush fields with views of the Continental Divide, while the more challenging Ridge Nine showcases what the course calls the best view in Colorado.

Favorite features at the golf course include the spectacular views and great design. It’s a popular stop for golfers, and Moynihan said Pole Creek is busy the whole season.

As a recreation district course, money made at Pole Creek stays there so they’re always investing in capital improvements.

“We have a superintendent that takes really, particularly good care of it, so it’s always in really great shape,” Moynihan said.

An internationally recognized golf course, seeing local support is also appreciated.

“We think it’s great,” Moynihan said. “One, I think it’s well deserved, and two, I think everybody’s really proud of the course. It’s just a really nice award to have, especially from all the locals.”