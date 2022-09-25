‘Grands’ news: A column jointly written by East Grand Superintendent Brad Ray and West Grand Superintendent Elizabeth Bauer

Hello, from the Grands!

Over the past several years, East and West Grand school districts have worked together in a grant called Homegrown Talent Initiative. Through this grant, we’ve been able to develop a systematic internship program, open up more opportunities for students (including having East Grand students take certified nursing assistant training at West Grand and allowing West Grand students take EMT classes in East Grand), and hire a shared position to direct this work and better connect the districts.

Our schools, districts and community have faced many challenges during this time, which include transitions and changes in both districts. Instead of trying to work separately, we have doubled down on our collaboration. The school districts are committed to continuing the shared position to hold us accountable to our collaboration. In addition, both East and West Grand have added a college and career coordinator/counselor in our individual districts, as we recognize the impact and support of such position.

We have partnered with Colorado Education Initiative on another project called Colorado Youth Connections to provide an additional opportunity for both districts, individually, to support our students and staff in defining what is needed most for our districts with the support of resources beyond our local communities. We know that this work will look different in each district, and we will continue to work together to make decisions on what is best for our current students and provide them opportunities for a bright future.

Embodying the differences between the east and west sides of Grand County, the two different school districts are unique and powerful. They are points of pride and should be recognized and celebrated. And, at the same time, we, meaning our students, staff, parents and larger community, will be greater by working together. While we may compete in athletic competitions, we know that together, we can provide the best learning opportunities for our staff and better our communities.

This ideal is what makes us “Grand.”