Grant helps county preserve historical documents

Grand County’s Clerk and Recorder office received grant money to preserve historical documents dating back to the 1870s.

In partnership with ArcaSearch, a Minnesota based digital records company, and the Electronic Recording Technology Board, which supports smaller communities’ efforts to preserve documents, Grand County is digitally recording several documents.

About 64 books will be recorded, dating from 1874 through 1978, that include property information, handwritten entries and historical data.

Grand County Clerk and Recorder Sara Rosene said her office uses the old texts frequently for property information and the books have also been accessed by individuals, title companies and attorneys searching the public record.

By scanning the books, it not only preserve the fragile pages, but make searching through the documents easier.

Rosene said she plans to apply for more grant money to expand the project to include more documents in the future.

The initial round of recording documents is scheduled to be complete by this fall.