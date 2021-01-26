Grant to support early childhood education in West Grand

The West Grand School District has received $792,998 from the RISE Education Fund.

The school district’s grant will go toward expanding early childhood education and programming, growing the early childhood education workforce through high school initiatives and supporting families who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“We are so excited in West Grand to move forward with this focus on early childhood education,” Superintendent Darrin Peppard said in a release. “While we have begun the initial steps, the RISE grant will allow for exponential growth to our programming and support.”

The goal of the RISE fund, sponsored by the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds, is to support high-needs school districts, charter schools and public institutions of higher education to address the learning challenges related to the impacts of COVID-19.

“We know the impact that quality, affordable early childhood learning has on students, but we are very excited to see the short and long term impacts on the Kremmling community,” Peppard added.

More than $40 million across the state have been awarded through RISE. Recipients were chosen by a group of parents, students and education leaders