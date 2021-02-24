Grant will help plant 19 trees in Grand Lake

Grand Lake has received a $1,500 grant from the Colorado Tree Coalition for the West Park Avenue Canopy Project.

The project will plant 19 trees on Grand Lake property along both sides of Park Avenue for two blocks spanning from Vine Street to Garfield Street, according to a release. A total of 27 trees, mostly aspen, were recently removed for the streetscape project in that area.

Until recently, Grand Lake was a heavily treed area. It became a Tree City USA Community in 1990, celebrating its 30th anniversary of that status last year.

In the last few decades, due to bark beetles and urban expansion, the urban tree canopy has dwindled significantly in town, the release said.

The Colorado Tree Coalition awarded a total of $46,800 to 16 organizations in 2020 to help plant more than 817 trees in communities across Colorado.