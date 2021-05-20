Grants charge Grand Lake’s plans to accommodate electric vehicles

Grand Lake is looking ahead with the planned installation of two DC fast charging electric vehicle stations on Park Avenue.

The stations are projected to cost $184,113 altogether. However, the town’s share is expected to be a fraction of that amount.

According to Town Manager John Crone, Grand Lake will have to pay about $99,000 up front for the pair of charging stations, but $80,000 of that will be reimbursed through grant monies and partnerships facilitated through Mountain Parks Electric and the state.

With those reimbursements, the total for Grand Lake will only be about $19,257 once the project is complete, which is just over 10% of the total cost.

Discussing the purchase on May 10, Grand Lake trustees had little problem moving forward with the expenditure.

The measure was framed as an essential component to supporting tourism in town with millions of electric vehicles coming on line. A town memo noted that communities that don’t have DC fast charge stations will be at a severe disadvantage in attracting visitors in the near future.

Trustees opted to finance Grand Lake’s upfront cost for the charging stations, and residents can expect to see a related ordinance come before the board soon.

In other business over recent months:

• Trustees heard a request on May 10 for the town to contribute up to $3,000 for a buck and rail fence along the Grand Lake snowmobile trail. Due to the East Troublesome Fire damaging trees that outlined the route, some snowmobilers have been causing problems riding on nontrail properties, trespassing and at times placing themselves in danger from stumps and burned building foundations.

The fence is expected to cost about $24,000, and trustees came to a consensus that they’d like to help the Grand Lake Trail Groomers with the project.

• On May 10, Sheena Darland of the Grand County Housing Authority updated Grand Lake officials about countywide efforts to establish a regional housing authority to better address the housing crisis across Grand. Grand Lake trustees expressed support for the effort.

• During recent meetings over the last couple of months, trustees agreed to change Triangle Park’s name to Veteran’s Memorial Park. Grand County American Legion Post 88 raised money to create the memorial at the park, and there are plans for an official dedication ceremony on Memorial Day.

• On April 26, trustees heard an update from Rocky Mountain National Park and questioned park officials about the timed-entry reservation system. Trustees said that last year’s permit system didn’t account for cancellations and that many people reserved days for which they never visited the park.

Trustees feared the unused reservations prevented other people from entering the park. Park officials responded that the reservation system will now allow people to cancel reservations. For more about the reservation system, officials encouraged people to visit http://www.nps.gov/romo .

• Also in April, park officials discussed continued plowing operations on Trail Ridge Road and said Rocky will open the road as soon as possible. Officials from the Grand Lake Chamber joined the conversation and sought closer working relationships and flow of up-to-date information from park officials, who were agreeable to the request.