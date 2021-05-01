Grass fire breaks out near Parshall
news@skyhinews.com
Crews are responding to a possible grass fire by the railroad tracks off US Highway 40 outside Parshall.
Kremmling Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that crews are responding to the fire near Milepost 194. Crews were dispatched a little after noon on Saturday.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.
