CR 60 gravel pit hearing postponed
A special use permit amendment hearing for the ESCO Construction gravel pit on County Road 60 that was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
County Communications Director Christine Travis said the hearing was postponed while staff await a traffic study from the Colorado Department of Transportation in relation to the proposed asphalt plant.
A new public hearing has not been scheduled, but will be re-noticed in the upcoming weeks.
ESCO filed an application to amend their permit for the gravel pit at 1830 CR 60 in relation to hours of operation, truck trips and an asphalt and concrete plant.
