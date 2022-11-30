Great horned owl stuck in pickup grill rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff
A great horned owl that got stuck in the grill of a pickup truck is recuperating after wildlife officials rescued it.
The wildlife incident happened on Monday night in the Colorado Springs area, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff estimate.
The owl was likely hunting when it was sucked up into the grill of a passing pickup, Travis Sauder, a district wildlife manager, wrote on Twitter.
Sauder, with a bit of coaxing, rescued the owl on Tuesday. In a video clip, Sauder examined the raptor, determining its wing was not broken.
“Just needs some time to heal up and grow some new feathers,” Sauder said in the video.
Read more on DenverPost.com.
