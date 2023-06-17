Green Mountain Reservoir filling in late June expected to increase Colorado River flow near Kremmling

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced Wednesday that it expects the Green Mountain Reservoir will fill its more-than 100,000 acre-foot capacity in late June. This will cause increased flows on the Blue River below the reservoir and in the Colorado River below its confluence with the Blue River near Kremmling.

A news release quoted Jeffery Rieker, the bureau’s eastern Colorado area manager, as saying high precipitation on the Front Range has led to users there using less water, meaning water managers can fill east slope reservoirs, send less water across the continental divide and leave additional water in the Colorado River.

Flows in the Blue River will increase to around 750 cubic feet per second by mid-June and range from 500 to 1,500 cfs from mid-June to mid-July, according to the release.