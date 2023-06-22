Guest column | County Road 522

In regards to the June 21, 2023 article “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asks for public comment on County Road 522” that appeared in the Sky-Hi News, the Grand County Board of County Commissioners would like to provide additional details and information about the County Road 522 Project and Permit SPK-2004-75197.

404 Permit

Section 404 of the Clean Water Act requires a permit for projects that impact wetlands. In 2012, Grand County was issued a 404 Permit by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pursuant to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water Act (33 U.S.C. § 1344) and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 (33 U.S.C. § 403).

In the fall of 2021, Grand County received an extension of its 404 Permit to accommodate a cultural resource survey being conducted for three areas in the planned project area. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment’s Water Quality Control Division completed an antidegradation review. It concluded that only temporary impacts to water quality should occur as a result of the County Road 522 project, and issued Section 401 Water Quality Certification.

Cultural Resource Survey (wetlands & POW campsites)

In 2021, Grand County commissioned a Class III cultural resource inventory from Metcalf Archaeological Consultants, Inc. of Wetlands Sites 3, 4 and 7, and an investigation to update the site record for the WWII prisoner-of-war camp. Following Metcalf’s final report, Grand County entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the the Corps and the State Historic Preservation Office that outlines conditions to be met on site during construction.

Widening U.S. Highway 40

In the Jacobs Report referenced by the Sky-Hi News, it was concluded that both widening U.S. 40 and an additional local route were needed to accommodate traffic projections (“…assessment suggests that the recommendations presented in the U.S. 40 Fraser Traffic Report [Jacobs 2020] to increase the capacity of the existing U.S. 40 facility would still be applicable with the addition of Fraser Valley Parkway to the area roadway network”).

Additionally, Colorado Department of Transportation is responsible for maintenance and construction of all U.S. and state highways that pass through Grand County, including highways 40, 125, 34 and 9. Together with other counties in our transportation planning region, Grand County has worked diligently to influence CDOT’s projects in Grand County, including safety improvements on Red Dirt Hill. The county strives to maintain a positive working relationship with CDOT, but must compete with much more densely populated areas of the state for funding and resources.

Proposed Alignment

In the 404 Permit application, Grand County presented multiple alignment options, along with the recommendation to move forward with the current proposed alignment. The Corps supported Grand County’s selection of this proposed alignment for several reasons, including that it makes the desired connection between County Roads 50 and 73 at the best locations identified in traffic studies; it matches with a previously approved and constructed portion of the roadway; and it provides adequate bypass for emergency access when the County Road 5 railroad crossing is blocked.

We encourage citizens who have questions about the County Road 522 Project to reach out to the Manager’s Office at 970-725-3100.