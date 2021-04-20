H’ABBA good time at “Mamma Mia!”
Middle Park High School’s performance of “Mamma Mia!” opens 7 p.m. Thursday.
Additional performances are on 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Masks, distancing between parties and reservations are required at bit.ly/3se73GE.
Tickets are available at the door at $10 for adults, $5 for youth and free for East Grand students and staff.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
H’ABBA good time at “Mamma Mia!”
Middle Park High School’s performance of “Mamma Mia!” opens 7 p.m. Thursday.