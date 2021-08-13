Habitat work to alter access to Devil’s Thumb trailhead

A Denver Water project to improve stream habitat and ease fish migration on Cabin Creek will require the closure of a small section of Forest Service Road 128 near Winter Park for up to six weeks.

The work, beginning Aug. 16, will also mean a temporary change in access to the popular Devil’s Thumb trailhead.

The project will replace two culverts under the road also commonly referred to as Water Board Road. The new culverts, called aquatic organism passage culverts, are designed to make passage far easier for native Colorado River cutthroat trout by creating a more natural stream bottom and slowing water velocities.

As part of the work, an unneeded downstream flume will be removed and the stream will be reconstructed, which will also improve fish habitat.

For people wishing to access Devil’s Thumb trailhead, they will need to follow a detour requiring them to travel north on County Road 84 near Tabernash, then south on 128 to the trailhead. The common routes using County Road 8 from Winter Park and Fraser will not provide drivers access to the Devil’s Thumb trailhead.

The project is a collaboration between the U.S. Forest Service, Denver Water and Grand County Learning by Doing.