Halon suspends fundraising efforts to support fire relief
The Hanlon For Colorado campaign has suspended fundraising efforts for the duration of the 2020 campaign season and is asking supporters to redirect donations to organizations combating the East Troublesome Fire in Grand County.
The wildfire that experienced unprecedented growth last week and forced the evacuation of Grand Lake and surrounding areas has had severe impacts across Senate District 8.
“I started this campaign to be an advocate for the working families of Senate District 8, and our communities are facing the life and death impacts of climate change in our district today. It would be irresponsible not to do what we can to support our community when we have the chance,” State Senate candidate Karl Hanlon said in a news release.
“Fires don’t care if you are a Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated, so I’m calling on all campaigns in areas impacted by these fires to join me in supporting our communities,” Hanlon continued. “We are suspending our fundraising efforts and asking that donations for the duration of our campaign be directed to organizations providing relief in our communities.”
Those interested in donating to wildfire relief efforts are encouraged to contribute to the following:
