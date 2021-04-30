 Ham Fam Co wins High Altitude Volleyball Challenge | SkyHiNews.com
Ham Fam Co wins High Altitude Volleyball Challenge

Sky-Hi News staff report
Ham Fam Co emerged as the winner of the 4th annual Granby High Altitude Volleyball Challenge, a two-day tournament with some hard hitting competition on April 15 and 22 in Granby.
Photos Courtesy Granby Rec
Drowsy Water Ranch was the second-place team in the Granby High Altitude Volleyball Challenge.
Spiketown secured third place in the Granby High Altitude Volleyball Challenge.

