Handmade work on display in Grand Lake

Bob Butler stood behind a red table covered in knives of all shapes and sizes on Saturday in Grand Lake.

Aside from the silver-colored blades, the artisan makes the knives and leather sheathes himself.

“Except, well, the elk and the deer help me out on that,” he added, gesturing to the curved white handles.

Butler’s booth at Grand Lake Town Square Park was one of roughly 40 that took part in the weekend’s Arts & Crafts Fair. Along with his table of knives, other booths included clothing, jewelry, decorations, home remedies, furniture and much more.

Butler and his wife, Judy, have been coming out to the show for the past three years or so, though that didn’t happen last year.

“We hated it last year that we couldn’t get here,” Butler said. “We couldn’t go nowhere last year. We were happy to come back here this year.”

Butler explained that he gets the antlers for his knives from all over, including a supplier in Montana and a number of auctions. He starts his process by finding an antler that gives a good grip.

“If everything goes right, I can probably make one knife a day,” Butler said. “Sometimes you run into a problem and you have to set it back and wait till something dries or whatever, so it takes you a little longer sometimes.”

A steady trickle of people approached his table Saturday, admiring the handiwork. The Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce estimates that around 5,000 shoppers make their way through the fair daily.

This year seems exceptionally busy to the Butlers, who usually camp outside of town. They decided to get a hotel this year and didn’t realize that every hotel in Grand Lake was already booked, eventually finding a room in Kremmling.

Saturdays tend to be less busy than Sundays, according to Butler, but business was still looking strong.

“We always do good up here,” he said.

The craft fair continues through Sunday. Another Arts & Craft Fair in Grand Lake is scheduled for Aug. 14 and Aug. 15.