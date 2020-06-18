Hanlon returns to Grand

State Senate District 8 candidate Karl Hanlon is returning to Grand County to continue his socially distanced tailgate tour around the district.

Hanlon will stop at Doc Ceriani Park in Kremmling at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The tour will also be streamed on Facebook Live.

“We received such an incredible reception last Friday, we thought we should do a second round,” Hanlon said in a release about the tour. “What a great way to see the district and interact with voters safely.”

Attendees are asked to RSVP via forms.gle/7PnqeNY5v6BhJY6F6 so that group limits can be maintained. Participants are also encouraged to wear face masks.

Hanlon is a rancher, water and municipal attorney from Carbondale who currently serves at the city attorney for Glenwood Springs and the town attorney for Silverthorne.

His full schedule for Friday starts at 9 a.m. in Carbondale, before heading to Oak Creek at noon, Steamboat Springs at 1:30 p.m. and ending in Breckenridge at 5:30 p.m.