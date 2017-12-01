Happenings at East Grand School District, Nov. 30

• "Healthy Happenings in East Grand Schools: A huge Thank You goes out to our Food Service Director, Chef Kristen McGuan and her amazing team for hosting our first annual "Thanksgiving lunch with parents." Kristen and her staff happily served over 750 students, staff, and parents all enjoying a "Thanksgiving Feast". Another example of how our EGFS Team is changing the "face" of our food service programs incorporating healthy homemade menu items. Way to go Chef Kristen.

• Students at Granby Elementary have earned 6,401 GRRR Tickets so far this school year. They will be honored for their respectful, responsible, and ready to learn behavior with a hat day on Nov. 30th.

• GES students Chantel Doney and Haize Garcia were selected to be the Mayor for the Day. On Nov. 17th, they participated in a tour of the town hall, a carriage ride with the Mayor, and helped with lighting the town tree.

• The Lyons Club sponsored a Peace Poster Contest in Nov. and the winner from EGMS was Araceli Verdejo Rivero, she is in 7th-grade. The winner from Fraser Valley was Will Solomon, a 5th grade student. Congrats Araceli and Will. Posters are on view at the Fraser Valley Public Library in the Community room. Their posters will be shown with other select students in the state of Colorado.

• The National Honor Society at MPHS will be hosting a Blood Drive on Thursday, Dec. 7th from 11:30am to 3:30 pm in the Middle Park High School Library. If you have any questions, please contact Wendy Hoffmeister at wendy.hoffmeister@egsd.org

• In 8th grade English students are working on argumentative writing by using small group debates. Thus far, all students have debated the topic, "Should participation trophies be given to young people." They are currently preparing for their second round of debates where they have some choice with their topics. These topics are: the pay gap, minimum wage, fake news, and digital connectedness.

• Fifth grade GES students are learning archery in their PE classes. The unit is being team-taught by Parks and Wildlife officers Jeromy Huntington and Jeff Behncke and GES PE teacher Maggie Keller. This is the fourth year that students have had the opportunity to learn the lifelong sport of archery. The unit of archery is a great way to reinforce many physical education concepts such as: math, sportsmanship, discipline, muscles, training concepts, the five components of health-related fitness, and history.

• On Nov. 6, the following Band students went to Northwest Colorado District 8 Honor Band in Aspen; Emily DePlata Sophomore Flute, Julie Hamlin Freshman Flute, Ana Makowski Senior Tenor Sax, Connor Life Junior Trumpet, Dawson Grabner Sophomore Trumpet, Janna McNulty Senior Baritone Sax

• On Nov. 5, MPHS the following Choir students went to Colorado Choral Directors Select Choir at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. All 5 are seniors. They performed together with CMU's Concert Choir. Sebastian Boch Tenor, John Alvarado Tenor, Evan Olson Bass, Kiyah Woodward Soprano, Aunikka Pershin Soprano

• FVE has teamed up with the Town of Fraser and is painting 2 snowplow blades for the winter season. Every student was able to leave his or her "mark" on the snowplow to represent Fraser Valley Elementary. The second blade is being worked on with our After School Program. Be sure to look out for the freshly painted snowplows this season.

• The Granby Minnesingers Choir will be singing Christmas Carols for the Senior Citizens of our community on Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 11:00a.m. In the Granby Community Center.

• K-5 students at GES are super excited about the new 3D printer the art department was able to purchase through the Original Works art fundraising program. Upper grade students will be able to work with Tinker CAD or Sketchup to design works of art to be printed.

• 4th grade students in Ms. Rimmer's class at Fraser Valley Elementary just started their Junior Achievement lessons. Junior Achievement is a program inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy. The lessons focus on three key concept areas; entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work readiness. Volunteer, Amanda Solomon, will be leading the students in these learning experiences.