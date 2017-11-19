Happenings at East Grand School District: School’s out next week

• Fifth Graders at FVE have Peace Posters on display at the Fraser Valley Public Library in the Urban Community Room; go check them out.

• The Lions Club invited students to be a part of an International Peace Poster Contest. Students created posters with a variety of mediums with a theme of "The Future of Peace." Lion's Club members will gather to enjoy the poster and selecting one poster to go to the state level of the contest.

• GES second grade students will be going to the Pioneer Village Museum in Hot Sulphur Springs next Thursday.

• This year, for their service learning project, the eighth grade has chosen to host a Color Run to benefit the NSCD therapeutic riding center at the YMCA. The event will be held in late May, and all eighth graders will participate in making the event a success.

• GES served a great meal for our parents and students at Granby Elementary on Thursday.

• GES second grade students participated in their annual Barn Dance last weekend.

• Blues in the Schools had an assembly at GES on Thursday.

• Fifth graders at FVE debate global and local issues throughout the year. After researching, students must identify the claim (what they are proving), warrant (evidence) and impact (how it affects the world). They are required to use academic language to earn more points during the debate.

• Granby students are in the middle of a unit of study on fitness assessment and development. As part of our exploration and development of fitness, students engaged in a glow-in-the-dark fitness fun day. Students played a warm-up game of Ghost Dodge ball with glow-in-the-dark dodge balls and bowling pins. The main lesson was called Ghosts in the Graveyard. Students were put into groups that explored the gym by flashlight seeking exercise cards that were hidden under "headstones." The activity integrated reading, math, teamwork, and the reinforcement of previously learned exercises. It was an exciting activity and novel way for students to improve their flexibility, muscular strength and endurance, and cardiorespiratory endurance.

• Fifth graders at FVE are completing a CSI investigation about the Lost Colony of Roanoke. They are investigating possible scenarios that may explain why the colonists disappeared. Once their investigation is complete, they will decide what they think happened to the colonists and compile a short story book proving their theory.

• Happy Thanksgiving. School is out all next week.