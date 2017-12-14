Happenings in East Grand School District

• Yesterday first grade walked to see the Christmas trains. The weather was outstanding and the teachers kept looking at the amazing blue sky when students complained about walking that far. The train display, the scavenger hunt, and entertainment of the trains were awesome. We are reserving the right to have first dibs on this field trip. First grade plans to take this field trip every year.

• From GES 3rd Grade teacher Mrs. Acker: "Can I just say how incredibly excited I am about how the first half of the year in Bridges is going. I missed it last year because I was out on maternity leave. We are currently in Unit 2 which is all about multiplication. WOW are my kiddos rocking it. Some are just at the beginning stages and still using loops and groups, some are using jumps on the number line, others are using multiplication as known facts. But they are all experiencing success in their own way. So many tools for their math toolboxes. I love that Bridges is meeting each child where they are and taking each one to their next level. Number Corner is also exciting as it introduces a variety of concepts and skills that students will see again later in a Bridges unit. This is my 13th year of teaching (my 8th in 3rd grade) and this is the most excited I have been about the depth of understanding that students are reaching in math (and I have always LOVED math). Bravo to 2nd grade for introducing the Bridges curriculum and procedures to them last year and Bravo to Pre K to first for all their work before that. A big thank you to all that had a part in bringing us this curriculum. We are really enjoying it."

• The student council at FVE sponsored a food drive for The Mountain Family Center. We had a goal of collecting 500 items. We collected 563 items. Great success..

• This week, the eighth grade students are writing song parodies about the thirteen colonies, and making music videos. They already researched all the information, and will turn that into lyrics and videos.

• Granby Police has been working in conjunction with MPHS and the 14th Judicial District to engage students in a new opportunity that will allow them the chance to learn about courtroom procedures and the applications of law in a hands-on way. During this program students have had the opportunity to hear presentations from Judge Mary Hoak, Judge Nicholas Catanzarite, Attorney Heather Stein, Public Defender Kate Bush, and GPD Chief James Kraker. The program is culminating with the student's participation in mock jury selections and a mock trial. The trial is in Hot Sulphur Springs on Dec. 13th. GPD School Resource Officer Craig Parten is overseeing the new program and hopes that it will offer students a real world experience in the community where they live.

• MPHS Grand Crew students are reading 12 Angry Men and will be doing a podcast-type production of the play using chromebook apps that allow us to make sound libraries and to overlay audio recordings of Foley effects and several readers at the same time. Students are diving in to rhetorical devices and analyzing the persuasive techniques the jurors used in convincing the rest to side with them. We have discussed civil rights, The Bill of Rights, and the Burden of Proof put on the People of Colorado as it pertains to convicting a person of a crime. We have been discussing probability, with specific examples of how it comes into play in court and in DNA testing and eyewitness accuracy.

• High School Geometry students have been working in teams of 4 to teach the Properties of Polygon unit to the rest of their class. They are applying the new ideas they have learned this year to the basics they have previously learned about polygons in other math classes. They are working collaboratively to create warm-up problems, a lesson with examples and then Do It Yourself problems that they are experts on to help their classmates. They were scared, nervous and unsure, but once they started to put together their lessons and realized they really did know this stuff they got very excited and have put together some fun and creative lessons. It has been rewarding to help them discover that they can solve the problems independently as a team and then teach them to the rest of their class.

• The Rotary of Winter Park hosted a fabulous BINGO night to help support the MPHS Spanish Class Costa Rica Trip. There was a great turn out and everyone had a lot of fun playing BINGO for a good cause. We appreciate very much all the support we get from our community to help our students be involved in these unique learning opportunities.

• The following letter is from Bonfils in response to the blood drive hosted by the high school last week: Dear MPHS NHS Members, I want to thank you for all your hard work. We hoped to get 26 Units of blood and you all collected 29 units. Every unit of blood saves three lives so you all saved 87 Lives. Many families will have their loved one alive these Holidays because of your Middle Park High Blood Drive.