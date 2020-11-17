Happy Thanksgiving from GCLD

Events Calendar Nov. 16–Nov. 21 — DIY Movie Night. Stop by your local Grand County library and pick up a bag of popcorn and a movie to watch at home. Prefer to stream? Use Kanopy through our online resources and still grab your popcorn. Nov. 17 — Grand County Library District Board of Trustees meeting at 5:30 p.m. Find the agenda with the link on http://www.gcld.org under Board of Trustees. Public Hearing on the proposed 2021 budget to take place. Nov. 18 — Join the staff of Fraser Valley Library online to explore GCLD’s Library of Things at 5:30 p.m. Link can be found at http://www.gcld.org on the Programs calendar. Nov. 30 — Granby Library Book Group is meeting virtually to discuss “Seven Days of Us.” Find the link at http://www.gcld.org on the Programs calendar. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. — Digital storytime with the Granby Library. Join us as we read some stories, sing songs, do a craft. Pick up the craft materials before or after through the drive thru or at the circ desk. Thursdays at 10 a.m. — Digital storytime with the Fraser Valley Library Thursdays at 11 a.m. — Digital storytime with Ms. Elisa from Juniper Library

Note: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, The Friends of the Grand County Library will not be hosting their annual pie sale this year.

Thanksgiving is traditionally the time for large gatherings of family and friends, crowded around a table piled high with delicious goodies. People often travel hundreds of miles to spend time with those they hold dear.

This Thanksgiving, like everything else in 2020, is shaping up to be very different from years past. Although we may not be hosting big celebrations, that doesn’t mean we can’t share a wonderful meal with our immediate families or enjoy intimate gatherings with a few close friends.

In fact, the pared down festivities might give us all an opportunity to truly appreciate the holiday this year. Fewer guests to entertain can mean less stress and more time to reflect on the things we are truly thankful for.

But if you look forward to cooking and baking, and are disappointed that you won’t be preparing a big feast, Thanksgiving 2020 will give you a chance to share your skills in ways you might not have considered before. We all have neighbors who would appreciate a pie or a plate of cookies left on their doorstep.

This Thanksgiving, look around and take note of those in our community who have suffered hardships this year. A special dessert given to a senior citizen or a warm casserole for a displaced family could make a world of difference in someone’s holiday.

To help you get started, here are two recipes that I make every year as a part of my own family’s Thanksgiving dinner. There would be a lot of complaining if either of these dishes was missing from the menu!

I hope you enjoy these recipes and find a way to share them with someone this holiday season. And if you’re looking for more recipes, visit http://www.gcld.org to browse our wonderful collection of cookbooks and eBooks.

Broccoli and Rice Casserole

1 10 ounce pkg chopped fr ounceen broccoli

1 8 ounce jar Cheez Whiz or 8 ounce Velveeta

1 can cream of mushroom soup

½ cup chopped onion

2 cups cooked rice

Garlic powder, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 to 4 tbsp. margarine

Saute chopped onion in margarine.

Instructions

• Add broccoli and ¼ cup water. Cook about 10 minutes.

• Add soup, cheese, and seasonings to taste.

• Simmer briefly.

• Add rice.

• Pour into greased casserole dish.

• Top with seasoned bread crumbs, if desired.

• Bake 20 minutes at 350 degrees, or until browned and bubbly.

Chocolate Cream Pie

¼ cup flour

2/3 cup sugar

1/8 tsp salt

2 tbsp cocoa powder

2 cups milk

3 egg yolks, beaten

1 tbsp butter

½ tsp vanilla

Cool Whip

1 baked pie shell

Combine flour, sugar, salt, cocoa powder, and milk.

Instructions

• Cook over low heat until thick.

• Beat egg yolks.

• Stir small amount of hot mixture into eggs. Pour back into saucepan and cook until thick.

• Add butter and vanilla.

• Pour into baked pie shell and refrigerate.

• Top with Cool Whip before serving.