Harford: Grand County made me a reporter and I am forever thankful.

The day I was offered the job as a reporter for Sky-Hi News in early 2018 is one I’ll never forget. It was my first chance to write full-time for a newspaper and it was in a place that took my breath away, even when I had only seen photos.

You can imagine then, that when I moved to Granby that July, I fell in love with Grand County the first time I crested Berthoud Pass. But it wasn’t the beauty of the landscapes that turned Grand into my home for the last three and half years, it was the people and the community.

When I pulled into Granby to begin unloading the moving truck, it was less than 10 minutes before our new neighbors came over and helped with the heavy lifting. That was my first hint that Grand County is a special place.

Working at the Sky-Hi News and telling Grand’s stories proved that truth time and time again, though none quite like the East Troublesome Fire. I’ll never forget how terrified I was and how helpless I felt seeing a wall of flames race across the county.

Amid the tragedy, though, heroes jumped into action—firefighters, law enforcement, emergency responders, neighbors and residents. It was truly a privilege to share those stories and follow the early stages of recovery.

For a while after the fire, I couldn’t imagine leaving Sky-Hi or Grand because of how deeply I had rooted myself there. However, I couldn’t have predicted that both my husband and I would get exciting new career opportunities on the Front Range, in an area close to my family.

My next step is to Colorado Community Media, where I’ll cover Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree for their south metro newspapers, including the Douglas County News Press.

It was a bittersweet decision to move, but having grown up as the daughter of an Army officer who moved constantly, I know that a piece of me will always be in Grand County. I can’t imagine it will be long before I’m driving back over Berthoud to visit.

I’m beyond grateful to the team at Sky-Hi News, which is so passionate about the community and dedicated to keeping it informed. I also have to thank the hardworking people in the towns, county, school districts and local courts who took the time to answer my calls, offering openness and transparency.

With my time in the mountains coming to an end for now, I’ll cherish the memories I made here. Though I’m sure I wasn’t always, I did my best to be the kind of reporter Grand County is worthy of.