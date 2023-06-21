Have feedback about Sky-Hi News? Take our reader survey to share your thoughts and for a chance to win $100
If you’re ever picked up a copy of the Sky-Hi News, stopped by SkyHiNews.com or followed us on social media, we bet you have a few thoughts about how we cover the news of Grand County.
Maybe you love that you can pick up a free copy of our paper seven days a week, 365 days a year to learn more about what is happening in your community. Maybe you provide us with news tips about things we might not have on our radar. Or maybe you offer feedback about things you think we could be doing better.
This is your chance to share your thoughts — good and bad — so that we can realign our goals with what our readers want to see from us.
The survey includes 25 questions and should take about 7 minutes to complete. You can expect questions about where you live, how often you read Sky-Hi News, where you like to get your news and what topics interest you most.
As an incentive, we will randomly select a respondent who provides their email addresses to win a $100 Visa gift card. The survey is open from June 21 to July 21. You can take the survey here: SkyHiNews.com/readersurvey.
Questions? Email Sky-Hi News Publisher Nicole Miller at nmiller@skyhinews.com.
