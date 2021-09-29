Head-on collision closes Colorado Highway 9 south of Kremmling

Colorado Highway 9 is closed in Grand County due to a car wreck.

CoTrip.org

Traffic is being diverted following a fatal car wreck on Colorado Highway 9, south of Blue Valley Ranch, on Wednesday in Grand County.

According to the Kremmling Fire Protection District, the wreck involved a semi and pickup truck and happened at about mile marker 133, between Green Mountain Reservoir and Kremmling. Injuries were initially reported, and an update from the fire department later described the injuries as fatal.

Extended road closures are expected in both directions. On the north, the closure is at County Road 1 (Trough Road), and at the Spring Creek Subdivision on the south end.

Alternate routes include Trough Road, County Road 3 (Ute Pass) or US Highway 40.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.